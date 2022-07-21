Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 8,094 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $215,057.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,364.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $212,467.50.

On Friday, July 1st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $118,064.48.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 41,187 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $945,653.52.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $107,272.48.

On Thursday, June 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $112,776.40.

On Friday, May 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $105,653.68.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $106,678.92.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $88,872.12.

On Thursday, April 28th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $98,746.80.

agilon health Stock Up 2.0 %

agilon health stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $39.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

AGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in agilon health by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $6,750,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $11,786,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

