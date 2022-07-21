Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 8,094 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $215,057.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,364.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 15th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $212,467.50.
- On Friday, July 1st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $118,064.48.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 41,187 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $945,653.52.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $107,272.48.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $112,776.40.
- On Friday, May 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $105,653.68.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $106,678.92.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $88,872.12.
- On Thursday, April 28th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $98,746.80.
agilon health Stock Up 2.0 %
agilon health stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $39.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in agilon health by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $6,750,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $11,786,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
agilon health Company Profile
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.
