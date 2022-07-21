Shawn Christopher Leska Sells 3,000 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $189,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RGR opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $84.12.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

