Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR) Insider Timothy (Tim) Goldsmith Acquires 250,000 Shares

Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Goldsmith purchased 250,000 shares of Hazer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$189,000.00 ($128,571.43).

Hazer Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Hazer Group Company Profile

Hazer Group Limited, a clean technology development company, focuses to commercialize Hazer Process, a novel low carbon emission hydrogen and graphite production technology. The company enables the conversion of natural gas and similar feed stocks into hydrogen and graphite. It serves the industrial hydrogen, hydrogen mobility, and synthetic graphite markets.

