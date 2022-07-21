David W. Tucker Sells 2,080 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $108.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $226.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

