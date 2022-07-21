Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 8,094 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $212,467.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $215,057.58.

On Friday, July 1st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $118,064.48.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 41,187 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $945,653.52.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $107,272.48.

On Thursday, June 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $112,776.40.

On Friday, May 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $105,653.68.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $106,678.92.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $88,872.12.

On Thursday, April 28th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $98,746.80.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of agilon health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

