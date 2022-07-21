Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barton Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,032,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 140,065 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.48. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

