SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,096 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $53,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SM Energy by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after buying an additional 1,315,566 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,395,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,180 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 829.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 719,026 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NYSE:SM opened at $36.58 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 5.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

