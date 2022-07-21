Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,817 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 87,536 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

