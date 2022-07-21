Truist Financial Corp Sells 25,356 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,356 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,401,000 after buying an additional 773,475 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 390,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after buying an additional 62,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 78,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:IYZ opened at $26.13 on Thursday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

