Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,370 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,748 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $189,342,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DraftKings by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,544,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,764,000 after purchasing an additional 185,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,340,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.52.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.06.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

