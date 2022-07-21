Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Duke Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

