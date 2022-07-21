Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE HOG opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

