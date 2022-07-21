Analysts Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Price Target at $26.50

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of MEDNAX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 831.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

