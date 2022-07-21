Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Lamb Weston by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 771,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 5.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 66.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 358,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 143,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

NYSE LW opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $77.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

