Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Sells $7,753,000.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,924,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $7,694,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total value of $7,679,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $164.02 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $216,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after acquiring an additional 941,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after purchasing an additional 518,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

