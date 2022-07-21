Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,079 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIMO. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.