Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,148,281 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,148,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 181,442,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,530,925,602. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06.

On Monday, July 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,784,389 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 8,174,228 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.94 per share, with a total value of $473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.08 per share, with a total value of $126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Shares of BRK-A stock opened at $429,200.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $437,903.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $472,564.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Berkshire Hathaway

Separately, Edward Jones lowered Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

