Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at $42,481,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $116.91.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.09. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.35) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

