Strs Ohio Purchases New Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2022

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 68,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $32.56 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

AMC Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.