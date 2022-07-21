Strs Ohio Purchases New Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 68,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $32.56 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

