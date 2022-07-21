Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 2,866.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $5.14 on Thursday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $312.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.00 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

