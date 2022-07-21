Strs Ohio Sells 18,847 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,847 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,326.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

