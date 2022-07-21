Strs Ohio Has $104,000 Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,263,000 after buying an additional 1,236,478 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after buying an additional 595,150 shares during the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,779,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,559,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $206,576.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,239 shares of company stock worth $1,013,185. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of -0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

