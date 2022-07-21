SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stake Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $939.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.34. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

