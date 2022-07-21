Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,530,000 after purchasing an additional 481,861 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,512,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,752,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,373,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,037,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $106.62.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AEIS. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.