Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given a $54.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has been assigned a $54.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $74.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.