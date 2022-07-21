Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 6,500 CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Transactions at CVB Financial

CVB Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $25.27 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $25.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.35.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.