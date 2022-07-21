Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 6,500 CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 54,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
CVB Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $25.27 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $25.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.35.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVB Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
