Strs Ohio Buys New Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSFS. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after buying an additional 672,301 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $979,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,022,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

