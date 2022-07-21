Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Update

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 842.0 days.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $73.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WZZAF. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,431.25.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

