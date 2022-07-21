MEG Energy (MEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.63 billion.
MEG Energy Stock Performance
TSE:MEG opened at C$17.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.78. The stock has a market cap of C$5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.85 and a 1-year high of C$24.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MEG Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,372.35. In other MEG Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,372.35. Also, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total transaction of C$1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$311,103. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $5,800,789.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Stories
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.