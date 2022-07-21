MEG Energy (MEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.63 billion.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

TSE:MEG opened at C$17.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.78. The stock has a market cap of C$5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.85 and a 1-year high of C$24.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

MEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.48.

In other MEG Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,372.35. In other MEG Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,372.35. Also, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total transaction of C$1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$311,103. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $5,800,789.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

