Patrick Industries (PATK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Patrick Industries to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

PATK stock opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $88.79.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.88%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,370,673.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,406.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,370,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,065.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 92,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 84,277 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp set a $65.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

