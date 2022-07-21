Old Republic International (ORI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $22.43 on Thursday. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

In related news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

