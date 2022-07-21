Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Set at $315.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) has been given a $315.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Shares of CI opened at $266.72 on Tuesday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $282.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $13,881,000. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cigna by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $7,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

