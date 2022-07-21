Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Set at $27.00 by Benchmark

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has been given a $27.00 price target by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.12. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

