Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Set at $27.00 by Benchmark

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has been given a $27.00 price target by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.
Cinemark Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.12. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $23.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cinemark Company Profile
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinemark (CNK)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.