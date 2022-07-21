Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EBS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $31.64 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $68.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Stories

