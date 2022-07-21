Gold Reserve (GDRZF) and The Competition Critical Review

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) is one of 109 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Gold Reserve to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gold Reserve and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Reserve Competitors 500 2800 3645 78 2.47

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 88.46%. Given Gold Reserve’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Reserve has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $90,000.00 -$10.60 million -7.45 Gold Reserve Competitors $1.48 billion $109.75 million -8,796.52

This table compares Gold Reserve and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gold Reserve’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve. Gold Reserve is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -16.65% -16.45% Gold Reserve Competitors -117.98% 1.68% 1.17%

Risk & Volatility

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve’s competitors have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gold Reserve competitors beat Gold Reserve on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gold Reserve

(Get Rating)

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.