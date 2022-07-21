Morgan Stanley Cuts Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target to €30.00

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($36.36) to €30.00 ($30.30) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UMICY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Umicore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Umicore from €32.00 ($32.32) to €34.00 ($34.34) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. Umicore has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0915 per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

