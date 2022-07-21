The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

