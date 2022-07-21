Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.