The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.59 on Friday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 11.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

