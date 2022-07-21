Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.57) to €6.00 ($6.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.26) to €5.80 ($5.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after acquiring an additional 403,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,085,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 527,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.13%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

