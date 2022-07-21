James Bozzini Sells 5,030 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WDAY opened at $147.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,227.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Workday by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Workday by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Workday by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

