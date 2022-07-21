Sean Maduck Sells 25,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

