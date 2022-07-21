Mitch C. Hill Sells 7,500 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $549,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Inari Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NARI stock opened at $77.78 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,592.67 and a beta of 1.45.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
Further Reading
