Mitch C. Hill Sells 7,500 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $549,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $77.78 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,592.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

NARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile



Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

