SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SAP has a one year low of $83.50 and a one year high of $151.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average is $108.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($121.21) to €110.00 ($111.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SAP by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $27,906,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,023,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 215,811 shares during the period.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

