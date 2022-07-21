Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fuchs Petrolub (FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA: FPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/18/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €40.00 ($40.40) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/15/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €44.00 ($44.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

7/14/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €27.00 ($27.27) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €39.00 ($39.39) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/5/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €33.00 ($33.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/30/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €43.00 ($43.43) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/29/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €33.00 ($33.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/23/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €33.00 ($33.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/22/2022 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €40.00 ($40.40) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Down 1.0 %

FRA FPE opened at €24.50 ($24.75) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.15. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($37.78) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($45.25).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

