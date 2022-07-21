Short Interest in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Declines By 18.9%

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 31,978.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,906,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,183 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after buying an additional 1,506,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after acquiring an additional 548,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 545,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 43.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 467,413 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.