Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on KUBTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of Kubota stock opened at $79.55 on Thursday. Kubota has a twelve month low of $72.55 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 7.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

