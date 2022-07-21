Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Declines By 19.1%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,100 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 718,100 shares. Approximately 19.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 282,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

About Marin Software

Marin Software ( NASDAQ:MRIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 54.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.79%.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

