Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Update

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 184,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 16.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Salem Media Group in a report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $55,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

