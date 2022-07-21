Short Interest in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Declines By 19.4%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 19.9% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at $640,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.27. Dana has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Dana’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

